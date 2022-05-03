Happy Eid ul-Fitr 2022: Here are some wishes and messages to share on the special day

This year, Eid will be celebrated on 3 May in India with great pomp and enthusiasm after the sighting of the crescent moon

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated with great zeal by Muslims around the world. This festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The festival is observed on the first day of Shawaal, which is the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.

This special day is celebrated globally, but the celebration time and date vary depending on whether or not the moon is visible. This year, Eid will be celebrated on 3 May in India with great pomp and enthusiasm after the sighting of the crescent moon.

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated for three days in many countries. During the festival, Muslims get together and attend congregations for sermons and to thank Allah for letting the month of Ramadan go smoothly. People prepare a variety of delicacies, wear new clothes and engage in charitable activities.

Here are few wishes and messages to send to your friends and family on Eid ul-Fitr:

- May this special day bring peace and happiness to everyone at home. Eid Mubarak!

- May Allah fill your life with happiness and peace on this special occasion. Happy Eid to you and family!

- May you be blessed with love, kindness and patience today and always. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones.

- May you continue to grow wiser and responsible every day! Have a peaceful Eid at home with family. May Allah bless you!

- May this Eid bring happiness in your heart and to your close ones. Eid ul Fitr Mubarak to you!

- On Eid, may Allah accept your good deeds and ease the suffering of people around the world. Happy Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

- Wishing you a Happy and safe Eid this year. Eid Mubarak!

