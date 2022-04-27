Hair Care Tips: Things to keep in mind before colouring your hair

Spending a huge amount of money at salons is absolutely unnecessary when you can do wonders at home, here's how

Hair colouring and highlighting are a trend these days. People of all age groups are seeking a change either with their hair colour or hair length. Hair colouring can truly be transformative as it empowers a fresh and changed appearance as well as adds a certain dimension to one's personality.

But spending a huge amount of money at parlours is totally unnecessary when you can do wonders at home. One can confidently colour their hair at home if they keep a few basic tips in mind:

Skip Shampoo: Before using any hair colour, it is recommended to skip shampooing your hair as the shampoo does not help from protecting or enhancing the hair dye in any way. Always remember that the natural oils present in your hair can protect your scalp from the tingling and itching.

Do a patch test: To avoid any rash or itchiness, it is better to take a small patch test of your hair from the end. Skin is the most sensitive part of your body so chemicals like hair dyes can damage our skin easily.

Apply petroleum jelly in the hairline: It is advisable to apply a thin layer of petroleum jelly on your hairline neatly. Only then, go ahead with the hair colouring as per the instructions on the cover. By doing so, the petroleum jelly will keep the colour stains at bay and will also not let the colour reach the facial skin.

Wear gloves while applying: All would want to colour their hair and not hands so it is advisable to wear gloves to make sure it's properly done. After colouring the hair, wash your hands nicely for any stains here and there.

Start from the roots: When you apply colour to your hair, start from the roots. Experts believe that the root hair is less porous and thus the colour takes more time to absorb. While washing your hair, start with the end first with a conditioner. This will help make the colouring look soft and even.

