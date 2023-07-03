Guru Purnima 2023: Significance, shubh muhurat, puja tithi, rituals and wishes

The full moon of Ashadh month is celebrated as Guru Purnima every year. This year, Guru Purnima is being celebrated on 3 July, i.e. Monday. It is believed that on the day of Guru Purnima, with the blessings of teachers and mentors, one gets the boon of wealth, happiness, peace, and fame. Moreover, Ved Vyas was born on this day, hence apart from Guru Purnima, this day is also called Vyas Purnima.

Guru Purnima 2023 Significance

Guru Purnima has a very special significance in Hinduism. According to Hindu mythology, the place of Guru (teacher) comes first and is considered to hold a higher place than even God.

For the unversed, Maharishi Ved Vyas was born on the day of Guru Purnima. Ved Vyas has been given the status of the first Guru in Sanatan Dharma. Vyas is considered the author of Shrimad Bhagwat Gita (the holy book for Hindus), Mahabharata, Brahmasutra Mimamsa, and 18 Puranas. Hence, Maharishi Ved Vyas is worshiped on the day of Guru Purnima.

Guru Purnima 2023 Shubh Muhurat and Puja Tithi

Guru Purnima begins on 2 July, at 8.21 pm

Guru Purnima ends on 3 July, 5.08 pm

According to Drik Panchang (Hindu calendar), the full moon period is set to begin on 2 July. Hence, Guru Purnima will be marked on Monday, 3 July.

Guru Purnima 2023 worship method

Wake up early in the morning on the day of Guru Purnima.

First, clean the house.

After cleaning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

After that install the idol of Guru Vyas at a clean place.

Offer them sandalwood, flowers, and prasad.

Chant the mantra Gurupanparasiddhayartham vyasapujan karishye while worshiping.

Guru Purnima 2023 wishes

Take the opportunity of Guru Purnima and wish your teachers, mentors, or even your parents for showing you the right path and teaching you the difference between good and bad. Here are some wishes for Guru Purnima 2023.

Here’s wishing you a very auspicious Guru Purnima. May this day bring a big difference in your life, like you brought in mine.

Happy Guru Purnima sir\ma’am! Thank you for always believing in me.

Thank you for being my guide, mentor, and support system. You’re the best teacher in the world. Happy Guru Purnima father.

May your day be full of positivity, love, and respect. Happy Guru Purnima ma’am\sir.

Here’s holding the highest regard in my life, sir. Happy Guru Purnima!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.