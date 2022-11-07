Guru Nanak Jayanti is observed in the month of Kartik (November), as per the Hindu calendar. Also known as Gurpurab, it is the most significant festival for the followers of Sikhism. The day is celebrated to mark the birth of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru.

This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti will be commemorated on 8 November. The celebrations of this festival start in gurudwaras two days before the actual festival. A 48-hour non-stop recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib, known as Akhand Path, takes place. A procession called Nagarkirtan is organised a day before Guru Nanak’s birthday. The procession is led by five men, known as the Panj Pyare, holding the Nishan Sahib, the Sikh triangular flag.

Date and Time:

Purnima Tithi will start at 4:15 PM on 7 November, and end at 4:31 PM on 8 November.

History:

Guru Nanak was born on 15 April in 1469, at Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, near Lahore, which is in Sekhpura district of modern-day Pakistan. A gurudwara was built at his birthplace in the city and is now known as Nankana Sahib. Guru Nanak is considered as a spiritual teacher who founded Sikhism in the 15th century. He started to write the Guru Granth Sahib and completed 974 hymns.

The main verses from the Guru Granth Sahib state that the creator of the universe was one. The verses also preach selfless service to humanity, social justice and prosperity for all, irrespective of differences.

Significance:

On the day of the celebration, people visit gurudwaras, offer their prayers and read “paath” from Guru Granth Sahib in the morning. Many gurudwaras come forward to provide food and shelter to those in need.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is marked as a public holiday in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Gujarat, and West Bengal.

