Gudi Padwa 2022: Here are some wishes and messages to share with friends and family
Popularly known as Samvatsara Padvo, Gudi Padwa also marks the start of the harvest season for reaping Rabi crops
Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the New Year for the residents of Maharashtra and Goa. Popularly known as Samvatsara Padvo, the festival also marks the start of the harvest season for reaping rabi crops. According to the Hindu calendar, Gudi Padwa is observed by the Maharashtrian and Konkani communities on the first day of the Chaitra Navaratri, which stipulates the start of the spring season.
Gudi Padva consists of the words, ‘Gudi’ and ‘Padwa’. ‘Gudi’ means an emblem of Lord Brahma and ‘Padwa’ denotes the first day of the phase of the moon.
Mythology says that on this day Lord Rama was crowned as the king of Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana. It is also believed that Lord Brahma created the universe on this day and introduced days, weeks and months. As per another ancient legend, the people of Paithan hoisted the Gudi Flag to embrace the victory of King Shalivahana.
On this day, people hoist the traditional Gudi flags which consist of a bright colourful cloth tied at the top of a long bamboo stick with neem and mango leaves. The Gudi flag held high is a symbol of victory with a garland of sugar candies tied at the top and a silver, copper or bronze pot arranged in an inverted manner. The Gudi flag is a reflection of life where sugar candy signifies the happy moments and neem represents the bitter experiences of life. People raise the Gudi Flag on the terrace or outside the house to achieve the strength to fight evil, bring prosperity, and good luck to the house.
Gudi Padwa 2022: Date and Mahurat
This year Gudi Padwa will be observed on 2 April and Marathi Shaka Samvata 1944 begins on the same day. The Pratipada Tithi starts at 11:53 am on 1 April and ends at 11:58 am on 2 April.
Wishes and Quotes to share with the near and dear ones:
- Happy Gudi Padwa 2022! May Lord Brahma shower his blessings on you and your loved ones!
- On the occasion of this Gudi Padwa, May you shine like the sun!!
- Fill your life with joy and happiness and also fill your stomach with sweets on the occasion of Gudi Padwa!!
- Wishing the best of smiles, festivities and feasts to you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa 2022!!
- May Gudi Padwa offers you new hopes, new dreams to chase and new opportunities to prosper!!
- May the rising sun of Gudi Padwa bring luck, peace and prosperity in every aspect of life!
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Sajibu Nongma Panba: Share these wishes and messages with your loved ones on the occasion
Sajibu Nongma Panba denotes the start of the new year and strengthens feelings of love and brotherhood among the community
President Kovind, PM Modi and other leaders extend Holi wishes
Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil
Jhulelal Jayanti 2022: Check out messages, wishes to share with your loved ones on Cheti Chand
Lord Jhulelal is a patron saint, who is often portrayed as an old man sporting a white beard and a moustache. Due to his name, the occasion is also known as Jhulelal Jayanti.