Mother’s Day is celebrated every year to honour and recognise the love of all mothers

Marking the day that’s a dedication to mothers across the world, Google has released a special Gif Doodle with four slides on Mothers’ Day 2022. Google is celebrating the day by illustrating several small ways in which a mother nurtures her child.

In the first slide, the child is shown holding mom’s finger, the second one shows them reading braille, the third slide shows them washing hands under a tap, and the last one shows them plant a sapling.

Mother’s Day is celebrated every year to honour and recognise the love of all the mothers. On this day, children hails their mother for everything she does assiduously. In India, Mother’s Day is observed on the second Sunday of May every year.

Different countries celebrate Mother’s Day on different dates. UK citizens celebrate the Mother’s Day on the fourth Sunday of March commemorating the memory of Mother Church on Christian Mothering Sunday.

In Greece, it is marked on 2 February, linking the day with Eastern Orthodox celebration of the presentation of Jesus Christ at the temple.

