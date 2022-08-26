Even when the sore throat is not severe, it can still be very troublesome. It can prevent you from sleeping, lead to improper functioning at work, etc.

Sore throat refers to the pain, itching or irritation in the throat. The pain may get worse when you try to swallow food or liquid. Even when the sore throat is not severe, it can still be very troublesome. It can prevent you from sleeping, lead to improper functioning at work, etc.

We have listed some home remedies in this article, which can give you relief from the annoying sore throat.

However, the remedies listed here only work for mild or typical sore throat. They are not applicable for severe sore throat. If your sore throat is getting worse, or has lasted for several days, then you should visit a doctor.

Here are some of the home remedies that can provide relief to your sore throat:

1. Garlic

Garlic has natural antibacterial properties. It has allicin, a compound which fights off infections. Consuming garlic supplements daily can help in preventing and treating upper respiratory tract infections. These same respiratory tract infections may potentially lead to a sore throat.

2. Peppermint

Known for its ability to freshen the breath, peppermint also has anti-inflammatory properties, along with some antibacterial and antiviral qualities. Peppermint also contains the compound menthol, which helps in thinning the mucus, and calming sore throats and coughs.

3. Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea consists of anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and astringent properties. It has long been used for medicinal purposes, which include treating sore throat.

4. Honey

Honey is a common home remedy for providing relief from the symptoms of sore throat. It can either be taken with tea or on its own.

5. Saltwater gargle

Gargling with warm salt water is beneficial in soothing a sore throat and breaking down secretions. It also kills bacteria in the throat. According to the American Osteopathic Association, people should gargle with saltwater at least once an hour if they have a sore throat.

6. Fenugreek

The herb fenugreek can be consumed in many ways. You can eat its seeds, apply its oil on the skin, or drink its tea. Fenugreek tea is a common remedy to heal the sore throat. However, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), pregnant people should avoid consuming fenugreek in large doses.

