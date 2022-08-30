Ganesh idol is taken across the streets in a procession accompanied by singing, dancing and fanfare to be immersed in a river. Since the Ganesh idols these days are made of POP, immersing them in the water bodies causes a lot of pollution. Here are some of the eco-friendly ways to enjoy the festival

With Ganesha Chaturthi right around the corner on 31 August and visarjan on 9 September, the preparations for one of the most awaited festivals of the year are in full swing. It is celebrated with much pomp and grandeur in several states across India, but it is the celebrations in Maharashtra that grab everyone’s eyeballs. Ganesh festival begins with the installation of Ganesh idols in colourfully decorated temporary installations placed in every locality. The festival is also the time for fun activities like singing competitions, games that people organise to celebrate the occasion to the fullest. On the final day of celebration, the Ganesh idol is taken across the streets in a procession accompanied by singing, dancing and fanfare to be immersed in a river. Since the Ganesh idols these days are made of POP, immersing them in the water bodies causes a lot of pollution.

Here are some of the eco-friendly ways to enjoy the festival-

1. Eco-Friendly Ganesha idols: Ganesha idols that are available in the market are usually made of plaster of paris or some other material which is non biodegradable and is hence harmful to the environment. When immersed in water bodies, these can lead to water pollution and harm life underwater. Instead, these idols can be made from materials that are eco friendly and do not harm the environment.

2. Decoration/Puja items: For decoration, use only diyas, flowers, and lights. Avoid using thermocol, plastic beads, etc as all of them are not recyclable. For the puja, use only fruits, coconut, mango leaves, tulsi, flower and betel nut leaves. Avoid purchasing betel nut, kumkum or other puja items in packets as they cannot be recycled. Instead, buy these items in a box. Use a reusable bag when shopping.

3. Natural colors for Rangoli: Make sure that you use natural biodegradable colours for making Rangoli such as turmeric, mehendi, henna, rice powder, gulaal. Such colours are not risky for human health and do not have a harmful impact on the environment.

4. Save Energy: Conserve the environment by limiting your energy use. Opt for lamps, decorative lights and loudspeakers when required. Avoid keeping them on for an entire day.

5. Reduce the number of Public Pandals: More pandals means more noise pollution and more waste generation. Instead of celebrating the festival in different pandals, a society or a neighbourhood can make one pandal. Everyone can celebrate together. But don’t forget to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

