Ganesh Chaturthi: How and where to watch live aarti at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple
People who will be unable to be physically present at the temple can watch the live online coverage of the puja
This year, Ganesh Chaturthi commences on 31 August and ends on 9 September. This 10-day festival is celebrated every year by Hindus to mark the birth of Lord Ganesh.
It is observed by the setting up of pandals where the idols are placed and worshipped. People also install idols of Lord Ganesh at their homes and offer them bhog.
The two-century old Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple is a place where devotees from all over the state come to worship Lord Ganesh during this auspicious occasion. It is based at Prabhadevi in Mumbai. Devotees like to witness the live aarti of Lord Ganesh in the temple. However, people who will be unable to be physically present at the temple can watch the live online coverage of the puja.
You can watch the live coverage via the below YouTube link:
The schedule for the aarti can be checked from the official website of the temple here.
Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple was first consecrated on 19 November, 1801. It contains an idol of Shree Siddhivinayak. The idol has a trunk tilting towards the right side. The upper right hand contains a lotus, the upper left hand holds a small axe, the lower right hand holds holy beads, and the lower left holds a bowl full of modaks.
Riddhi and Siddhi can be seen flanking the sides of the idol. The goddesses signify sanctity, fulfilment, prosperity, and riches. On his forehead, an eye can be seen etched and it resembles the third eye of Lord Shiva.
Lord Ganesh is famously worshipped for prosperity, good fortune, wisdom, and knowledge.
The temple also has an app — ‘Siddhivinayak App’. The app can be accessed both on iOS and android. It provides devotees with the facilities of live darshan, darshan booking, conducting pooja over a video call, viewing their bookings, donating money through e-payment and viewing their donations.
Download link for android: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cynapto.ssvt
Download link for iOS: apps.apple.com/in/app/siddhivinayak-temple/id1524939351
The app supports three languages – English, Hindi and Marathi.
