Considered to be the one who eases devotees’ troubles, Lord Ganesh’s birth is celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi in India. During the celebration, his idol is brought home and worshipped. Devotees pray for wisdom, good fortune, prosperity and happiness to him.

This year Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated on 31 August. Observed with great enthusiasm, the festival is among the most popular Hindu festivals. Grand pandals and other community gatherings are commonly witnessed, especially in the state of Maharashtra, during the festival. Many people believe that the occasion symbolises new beginnings.

A number of sweets and savouries are offered to Ganpatiji as prasad or bhog. Ganpati decoration is also an important part of the celebrations. A number of fun activities like singing competitions, games etc. are organised during this time. As you prepare to bring the Ganesh idol home, don’t forget to wish your loved ones on the auspicious occasion.

Here are some of the wishes that you can send to your near and dear ones:

I wish that May Lord Ganesha remove all the obstacles from your life. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Hope that this Ganesh Chaturthi marks a new start for you. Let’s take the blessings of the divine lord before we start our day.

Wishing you happiness as big as Lord Ganesh’s appetite and moments as sweet as his modaks. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

On this auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish Lord Ganesh visits your home with bags full of prosperity, happiness and peace.

Wishing that Ganesh Ji’s benevolence remains forever on you and your family. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May God give you a rainbow for every storm, a smile for every tear. A promise for every care and an answer to every prayer. Wishing you a happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Wishing a colourful Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. May this day bring along many more smiles and celebrations for you

Let us pray to Lord Ganesh with all our hearts and pure intentions to seek his blessings and love for a beautiful life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

