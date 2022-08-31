Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Other names of the elephant god and their meanings

Ganesh Chaturthi is also called Vināyaka Chaturthī, or Vinayaka Chaviti as Lord Ganesha has 108 names. Here are few of them

One of the most significant festivals of the Hindu community is Ganesh Chaturthi. It is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha — elephant-headed God who is believed to be the bringer of good luck. Lord Ganesha is the son of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. He is known as the god of wisdom and prosperity.

Ganesh Chaturthi is observed on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. As per the religious calendar, this sacred festival begins on 31 August and ends with Ganesh Visarjan on 9 September, this year. Devotees around the country celebrate it with fervour. Many ardent devotees bring home clay idols of Lord Ganesha and worship them. Meanwhile, states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka grandly celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi for 10 long days with pomp and pageantry.

Ganesh Chaturthi is also called Vināyaka Chaturthī, or Vinayaka Chaviti as Lord Ganesha has 108 names. As the country is all set to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, here are some of the names of Lord Ganesha and their meaning.

Lambodara: It means one who has a big belly.

Vikata: It means the one who has a frightful appearance and a terrific aura. It also means the one who can overcome any danger and obstacle in life.

Vinayaka: It means the god of wisdom and the remover of obstacles.

Ekdant: Lord Ganesha, who has the face of an elephant, has only one tusk attached to his trunk. Hence, he is called Ekdant – meaning having one tooth.

Bhalchandra: It means the one who carries the moon on his head.

Vighnaharta: It means the one who takes away all the problems and pain. That is why he is worshipped as the remover of all obstacles.

Gajanana: Lord Ganesha has the body of a human with the head of an elephant. That is why his other name is Gajanana – which means the face of an elephant.

Sumukh: Lord Ganesha is also called Sumukh as he possesses the face of an elephant. Sumukh means a beautiful face.

Vakratunda: Another name for Lord Ganesha is Vakratunda. It means curved (vakra) trunk (tunda). He was given this name after he re-claimed the lost kingdom of gods by conquering the demon Matsara.

Krishnapingaksha: Lord Ganesha is also addressed by Krishnapingaksha, as he can see everything through earth and clouds. Devotees believe that he relieves everyone from pain. Krishnapingaksha means dark (krishna), smoky (pinga) eyes (aksha).

