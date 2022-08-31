Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know history, significance, mahurat and mantras

It is believed that during these 10 days, Lord Ganesha graces the earth and brings happiness and prosperity to his devotees

It’s time for modaks and Ganpati Bappa as Ganesh Chaturthi is here. The celebration, which lasts for about 10 days, will start on 31 August. Before the festivities begin, the idol of Lord Ganesha is brought home by devotees. The rituals are performed keeping in mind the tithi and mahurat. It is believed that during these 10 days Lord Ganesha graces the Earth and brings happiness and prosperity to his devotees. The scriptures state that Lord Ganesha was born on Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month.

As far as the rituals are concerned, devotees decorate and worship the idol of Lord Ganesh and then bid adieu to him by immersing it in water after three, five, or 10 days. The duration of keeping the Ganesha idol at home depends upon the devotees.

Here is all you need to know about the Chaturthi tithi, visarjan mahurat and more:

History

As per scriptures, Goddess Parvati made Lord Ganesha from the sandalwood paste that she used while bathing. She asked him to guard the entrance while she took a bath. While Ganesha was fulfilling his duty, Lord Shiva came and made an attempt to meet his wife. On being denied entry by Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva got furious and thus separated Ganpati’s head from his body.

On seeing this, Goddess Parvati got very angry and consequently warned that she would destroy everything if she did not get her son back. Lord Shiva then asked his followers to bring the head of a baby animal whose mother was facing away from her child. An elephant’s head was chosen for this task and joined to Ganesha’s body. Therefore, he is also known as the elephant-headed god.

Significance

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated all around the country with a lot of enthusiasm. The celebrations begin on Chaturthi Tithi and end on Anantha Chaturdashi.

Shubh Mahurat and Tithi

Chaturthi Tithi Begins – 3:33 PM on 30 Aug 2022

Chaturthi Tithi Ends – 3:22 PM on 31 Aug 2022

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat – 11:05 AM to 1:38 PM

Date for Visarjan: 9 September

Mantras

Vakratunda Maha-Kaaya Surya-Kotti Samaprabha Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvada

Om Ekadantaya Viddhamahe, Vakratundaya Dhimahi, Tanno Danti Prachodaya

Om Namo Siddhi Vinayakaya Sarva kaarya kartrey Sarva vighna prashamnay Sarvarjaya Vashyakarnaya Sarvajan Sarvastree Purush Aakarshanaya Shreeng Om Swaha.

