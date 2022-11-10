Knee arthroplasty or knee replacement surgery is one of the most popular ways to relieve the pain in the knee and restore the normal functioning of the knee joint that is impacted by osteoarthritis, injury or other reasons. Joint replacement surgery puts our body under a lot of stress and hence proper nutrition is required to ensure a positive outcome of the procedure. Proper nutrition can heal and recover while not following a proper diet can slow down the recovery process. Curious about what foods will help to speed up your recovery after the surgery? Here are our top recommendations for the same:

Iron-rich foods: Seafood, nuts, seeds, spinach, beetroot, fortified breakfast cereals, and pomegranate are known for their rich iron content and it is a major component of haemoglobin. The protein in red blood cells acts as a carrier of oxygen which carries it to different parts of your entire body, including the knees.

Yogurt

Medications help to prevent and treat the infection but they can also impact the balance of bacteria in the gut. Yogurt consists of healthy bacteria, which is unlikely to cause nausea after surgery. It consists of zinc and protein, which promote healing.

Fruits

Fruits are considered to be an important source of vitamin C and other antioxidants that help to rebuild collagen and soft tissues to aid wound recovery. Collagen helps to strengthen your soft tissues, connecting muscles and bones. Melons, bananas and apples are some of the fruits that you should eat.

Eat whole grains

As a result of the surgery your metabolism gets impacted which increases your body’s calorie requirements. You should make sure that your calories are obtained from healthy sources like whole grains, starchy vegetables, and legumes. You need to avoid simple carbohydrates found in foods like desserts, pastries, cookies, candy, soda, and ice cream.

Increase your protein intake

Eggs, fish, meat, poultry, and nuts are very good sources of high-quality proteins that help the body to repair itself and even increase the body’s immunity.

