From weight loss to improved immunity levels: Here are some benefits of drinking water

Maintaining your daily intake of water can lead to many benefits including weight loss, improved productivity levels and higher immunity. If the body does not get enough water, the risk of dehydration increases, which can lead to weakness, low blood pressure, and dizziness

To beat the scorching summer heat, it's important to drink plenty of fluids. But keeping your body hydrated is mandatory, no matter what the thermometer says. Healthy people should generally drink four to six cups of water a day, according to research by the Harvard Medical School. If the body does not get enough water, the risk of dehydration increases, which can lead to weakness, low blood pressure, and dizziness.

About 60 per cent of our body consists of water. Water helps in the proper functioning of every system of the body. From carrying nutrients and oxygen to cells to flushing out bacteria from the bladder, the fluid does many important jobs. So it's important that you should not reduce your water intake.

Let's discuss the benefits of drinking water at a regular intervals throughout the day:

Weight loss : Water is the original zero-calorie drink. It is also a natural appetite suppressant. It helps to reduce overall calorie intake if consumed before a meal.

: Water is the original zero-calorie drink. It is also a natural appetite suppressant. It helps to reduce overall calorie intake if consumed before a meal. Productivity : Water keeps your body hydrated, which can help you to stay focused and alert. It increases energy and also boosts productivity and concentration.

: Water keeps your body hydrated, which can help you to stay focused and alert. It increases energy and also boosts productivity and concentration. Glowing skin : Water can help you to get rid of dry and itchy skin. It increases the elasticity of the skin and helps your skin glow.

: Water can help you to get rid of dry and itchy skin. It increases the elasticity of the skin and helps your skin glow. Metabolism : Water helps to regulate your digestion by increasing your metabolism. High metabolism allows you to have daily bowel movements.

: Water helps to regulate your digestion by increasing your metabolism. High metabolism allows you to have daily bowel movements. Removes headaches : Migraine pain can also be caused due to dehydration. Drinking plenty of water can drastically reduce this pain.

: Migraine pain can also be caused due to dehydration. Drinking plenty of water can drastically reduce this pain. Reduces cramps: Being hydrated can help remove cramps and muscle pain. Water prevents aches and sprains by lubricating and cushioning muscles and joints.

Being hydrated can help remove cramps and muscle pain. Water prevents aches and sprains by lubricating and cushioning muscles and joints. Builds up immunity: Water helps to run your immune system smoothly. If you add some lemon juice to your water, it can help fight respiratory disease, intestinal issues as well as heart attacks.

Water helps to run your immune system smoothly. If you add some lemon juice to your water, it can help fight respiratory disease, intestinal issues as well as heart attacks. Reduces the risk of cancer: Drinking enough water daily lessen the risk of bladder and colon cancer by diluting cancer-causing agents in urine.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.