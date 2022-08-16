The health benefits are related to the high nutritional content, which is believed to be helpful against several conditions such as in digestion, obesity, diabetes, and heart issues.

Rice is a staple food in a country like India and is usually consumed in its husk but nowadays, consumption of brown rice is in the trend, credit the numerous health benefits associated with it. The health benefits are related to the high nutritional content, which is believed to be helpful against several conditions such as in digestion, obesity, diabetes, and heart issues. Brown rice consists of the bran, germ and endosperm that are constituents of a grain, giving them an edge over white rice which is less nutritious. For this reason, the number of health benefits of brown rice are more than white rice.

The absence of these important components that make up a grain leaves white rice with a nutritional value that is less than brown rice. Additionally, brown rice has fewer calories and carbs as compared to white rice and is a richer source of fibre and folate in comparison to white rice.

1. Weight Loss: Use of brown rice in India is mostly because of its link with weight loss. Brown rice's high fibre content helps with weight loss. Fibre helps to control hormones linked to appetite regulation, which reduces the level of hunger hormones and thus you feel fuller for longer. This helps to reduce the overall calorie intake, which encourages long-term weight loss.

2. Keeps cholesterol levels in control: Brown rice is preferred by many people because it contains a low level of cholesterol. The oil present in it reduces the levels of bad cholesterol to a large extent. The fibre present in brown rice binds to the cholesterol in the digestive system and helps in its excretion.

3. Facilitates Digestion: Brown rice is a helpful staple, which can be easily added to the daily diet for proper functioning of the digestive system. The fiber present in these may help to regulate bowel movements and thus you feel full. Fiber content also provides relief from other conditions like constipation and colitis.

4. Helps in managing diabetes: Brown rice may prove to be healthy for diabetics and hyperglycemic individuals. Its low glycemic index helps to reduce insulin surges and helps in the stabilisation of blood sugar levels in the body. Brown rice is also believed to be rich in fiber, phytic acid, and essential polyphenols. It is a complex carbohydrate that facilitates a slower release of sugar as compared to white rice.

5. Helps to keep your bones healthy: Brown rice consists of calcium and magnesium that help to maintain bone health. It is helpful in treating arthritis and osteoporosis.

