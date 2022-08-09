From watch to makeup kit: Best Raksha Bandhan gifts for your sister

Raksha Bandhan marks the pure and loving bond between a brother and his sister is just round the corner

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on both 11 and 12 August. This beautiful festival which marks the pure and loving bond between a brother and his sister is just round the corner. On this day, the sister applies tilak on the forehead of her brother, and ties a Rakhi on his hand. In return, the brother promises to protect her for the rest of his life. After that, they both feed each other sweets with their hand, and the brother gives her sister a gift. The day marks the powerful relationship between a brother and his sister.

We know that you are currently spending a lot of time selecting a perfect gift for your sister. And we understand that it’s not a pretty process. It’s quite hectic, isn’t it? But don’t worry, we will tell you the top 5 amazing gifts that you can buy for your sister this Raksha Bandhan.

So, here are the top perfect gifts for your sister:

Watch: These days, people can easily see time by having a look at their smartphones. But people still chose to give a watch to their family and friends. There is a reason for that. It’s not about seeing time, it’s about emotions. In Indian families and culture, gifting a watch to a loved one signifies emotions and bonding. So, if you are going to gift something to your sister, then why not give her a good watch?

Makeup Kit: If you have a sister who loves doing make-up, then a fashion makeup kit is a perfect gift for her. Trust us, your sister will really appreciate your efforts if you buy her a makeup kit.

Pendant: The beauty of pendants is admired by not just women but also men these days. A pendant can be a beautiful gift for your sister. Remember, it's not about the gift, it's your love and effort packed inside the gift that matters. A pendant will keep reminding your sister about you no matter how far away you are from her.

Smartphone: Your sister will love it if you give her the latest model of a smartphone, especially if she is Gen Z. These days, smartphones have become a lot cheaper. You can buy a smartphone with amazing latest features in it without spending much.

Handbag: A handbag can be an amazing present for your sister. There are a lot of things that women have to carry with them, so a handbag will come in handy for your sister.

