From Vietnam to Laos: Travel to these five countries is way cheaper than you think

Planning an international vacation is not easy. There are a lot of things that one has to keep in mind, like researching, and preparing the travel budget. Visiting foreign nations is a dream of many Indians. But many times, it is the expenses that push them away. We can assure you that it doesn’t need to be that way. There are countries where one can travel without spending a lot of money. You must have seen vloggers on YouTube who vlog about their whole tour in different nations. After watching them, you think to yourself, “How are they doing it without worrying about the money?” Well, don’t worry, you can also be like them.

Here are the best 5 countries you can visit on budget:

Thailand: This beautiful country is a one stop destination for budget-friendly tourists. You can fly there in just Rs 12,000-13,000 (one way trip). There are some best places you should not miss. You can go to Bangkok for its city parties, and Chiang Rai for mountain trekking. If you want to see the nightlife, then you should visit Pattaya.

Egypt: It is a home to the iconic pyramids, and known for its rich culture and history. If you are a lover of history, architecture and anthropology, then you would be very delighted to go there. The flight fare to Egypt is just around Rs, 21,000 (one way trip). Pyramids of Giza and Abu Simbel Temple in Cairo, are some of the must-visit destinations.

Vietnam: Vietnam is a south-east Asian country, and not very far away from north-eastern India. Due to this reason, flights from India are cheap. You can book the tickets for just around Rs. 9000. When you are there, don’t forget to visit Halong Bay. It is a part of UNESCO World Heritage Site for its breathtaking view.

Laos: Laos is just above Thailand. It has around 4,000 islands, and many important structures. You should visit its waterfalls, sanctuaries, and scenic caves when travelling to the country. There are a few UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Laos to explore, like the Town of Luang Prabang.

Hungary: It is located in Central Europe, and comes among the top 10 cheapest countries to visit in the continent. Its capital Budapest city has been an attraction for our entire Bollywood. When you are there, don’t forget to visit Buda Castle. It’s a part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site. The flight tickets for Hungary starts at around Rs. 26,000, which is very cheap for a country in Central Europe.

