Utilising plants for medicinal purposes has become extremely common now. India is known for its rich tradition of herbal medicines that are pretty relevant in the modern era as well. Medicinal plants can be grown easily at home, especially if you already have a vertical garden in which you’re growing your favourite veggies, fruits, and herbs. As with all medicinal herbs, it should be kept in mind that these do not replace the treatment that one is already going through and should always be consumed after consultation with a doctor. Each medicinal plant is known for its benefits and targets a different health problem. Let us have a look at some such plants below:

Aloe Vera: Aloe is widely used for different cosmetic purposes. The gel extracted from aloe vera is used for the treatment of sunburns, minor cuts, and other skin conditions. It even helps to treat bacterial infections as well as muscle spasms, sprains, and sports injuries. It is believed that aloe vera also helps prevent scarring after surgery. Peppermint: One thing to be kept in mind about planting peppermint is that it can invade and spread all over your garden. You can, however, use a pot to limit its spread. Peppermint is very beneficial for stomach problems and can even act as a cure for motion sickness. You can make herbal tea using peppermint. Lemongrass: Lemongrass is a tropical perennial healing plant that is known for its health benefits. It helps the body fight against respiratory issues like laryngitis and sore throat. You can add it in your tea as a detox agent as well. Tulsi: It is one of the very popular kitchen ingredients. Tulsi is an adaptogen which provides energy. It helps us to adapt during stressful times and even regulates our stress response. Lavender: Lavender is a very beautiful plant that grows both indoors and outdoors. It produces lovely flowers with a great fragrance. It helps to improve mood disorder, boost sleep and may even have a positive impact on your skin health. Lavender is used as an aroma therapy agent and helps battle anxiety, depression, and fatigue.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.