Whether you are a kitchen expert or are just experimenting with home-cooked meals, it is important for you to eat healthy. A healthy diet does not have to be boring, or repetitive. It should include a huge variety of foods and not only vegetables. A few simple shifts in the kitchen can help you to improve the nutrition profile of any of your meals. Adding too much salt to your meal with fats will make them lose their health benefits! A change in the preparation techniques will help you reduce the amount of fat in your meal. Once the change is incorporated into your diet, the tastebuds will slowly adjust. Here are a few ways to cook healthier:

Steaming: Steaming is an extremely healthy cooking method as it does not destroy nutrients in the food when it is cooked. Steam your food over boiling water by putting it in a sieve-like container and then leave it over the pot of boiling water until it is lightly cooked.

Choose whole grains: Choose whole grains over refined grains, at least as and when possible . Whole grains like brown rice have their bran intact and thus have more fibre content, Vitamin B, magnesium, zinc and other nutrients.

Use fresh herbs: Herbs are not only flavourful but also highly nutritious. Adding them to your food goes a long way. This is one of the easiest healthy cooking tips and it also increases flavour.

Use oven: Sautéing may get all the attention in the kitchen, but to make things healthy, use an oven. Just a drizzle of olive oil, some dried spices and herbs can help you transform a simple sheet pan of vegetables into a restaurant-worthy meal.

Poaching: Poaching is one of the healthy cooking methods, similar to steaming. It is good for health because it gently cooks the food in hot liquid that is not at boiling point. Thus it helps to preserve the nutrients in food. It is a good way of cooking eggs and fish.

