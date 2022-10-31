Keeping your skin healthy in winter can be very challenging. Cold conditions outside leave your skin raw, while indoor heat draws moisture from the air and from your skin. Even the things that make winter wonderful, such as sitting near a bonfire can make your skin dry. As the cold air steals moisture from our skin, it becomes dry, itchy, and irritable. In such circumstances, women get confused regarding how to maintain their skin. There are a number of ways to deal with dry skin and keep yourself moist, let us have a look at some of them:

1. Low water temperatures for showering and hand-washing: Long, steamy showers may appear to be a great idea when it’s cold and blustery, but very hot water can make your skin dry. A 5-10 minute warm shower (or bath) is less likely to deteriorate dry skin than a hot one.

2. Stay hydrated: The outside as well as inside air is dry in winter. Due to this, water evaporates from your body very easily. Keep your skin hydrated. You should also use a humidifier to manage the moisture level at your home.

3. Use a mask: Humidity levels and low temperature in winter can sometimes lead to multiple skin problems. Try using a mask of clay and seaweed extract, which can help draw out impurities and exfoliate your skin.

4. Apply sunscreen: Given the less sunlight in winters, one often commits the mistake of cutting sunscreen out of your morning routine but even in winter, harmful UV light can have an impact on your skin’s moisture barrier, it is vital for maintaining skin health and hydration.

5. Wear gloves: Gloves are the ultimate physical barrier against external environmental agents that can make your hands dry. Protect your hands by wearing warm gloves as you step out into the cold and you may use a pair of silicone gloves when washing dishes.

