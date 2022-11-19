Winter is just around the corner and most people nowadays take the help of a room heater or blower to keep them warm. These are considered to be very effective in heating the room and protecting us from the cold. Room heaters take the place of air conditioners during the winter season and are extensively used to beat the chill. Room heaters are an easy, inexpensive and convenient way to keep you warm. But it is not a healthy way of living during the winter season. Here are some of the disadvantages of using room heaters:

Causes skin problems : Running a heater in the room leads to a lot of damage not only to the body but also to the skin. When you are sitting for a long time in a room with a heater on, it reduces the moisture of your skin and this may even cause itching. Sometimes dark patches also appear on the skin.

May lead to accidental burns: The heaters that are enclosed in a non-metallic case can heat the outer surface when used for a long period of time. If we touch it accidentally, it can even lead to burns that are very severe, especially for older people and infants. Also, avoid keeping your spectacles or contact lenses near the heater as this could change their molecular composition and result in corneal tissue damage as well.

Can lead to fire accidents: Room heaters can lead to potential fire accidents. Many accidents happen because of room heaters. Do not leave them unattended. Make sure that you don't cover the room heater outlet. It will catch fire instantly. Do not put any polyester clothes near the room heater.

Burns oxygen and reduces humidity : Room heaters burn oxygen and even lower the humidity levels in the air. This is true for both fan-based convection room heaters and halogen room heaters. Burning of oxygen leads to a potential drop in oxygen levels and may even cause suffocation.

Releases carbon monoxide: Heaters release carbon monoxide which is poisonous in nature, which is why it is advised to not switch it on for long hours.

