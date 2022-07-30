From serum to oil: Here are some easy tips and tricks to manage dry hair

Sun exposure, humidity, heat styling, smoking, and others such factors contribute to hair damage and loss

When the scalp does not produce enough oil to moisturise your hair it leads to dry hair. So, when natural oils and moisture present in hair are stripped , it results in the loss of the lipid layer- causing the hair to become extremely porous.

Even too much sun exposure, humidity, heat styling, smoking, and other such factors can contribute to hair damage and loss. But the good news is that there are a few tips and tricks that you can follow to reduce dryness of hair. Here are a few:

Apply hair serum: It protects your hair from heat styling, controls frizz and also leaves a shine on the hair. It is good to apply the serum on hair and especially the ends.

Avoid warm hair baths: Hot or warm water can damage your hair. Warm water dries out the scalp, which loses the essential natural oils causing flakiness and irritation, resulting in making your hair more vulnerable to breakage.

Trim your hair on a regular basis: Regular hair trims will help you get rid of dull and lifeless ends. It will also keep your hair smooth and healthy.

Use hair oils: Apart from trimming, regularly, oil your hair with either olive oil, coconut, almond or corn oil. These oils are rich in Vitamin E and antioxidants which maintain the moisture in the outer layer of the hair follicle. A proper hair care routine during humid days will keep your locks healthy and black.

Opt for a gentle hair care routine: The correct way of washing and conditioning hair is the basic rule of any hair care routine. It is always wise to pick hair care products that are free of sulfates, alcohols, dyes, parabens and artificial fragrances. Remember to wash your hair on a regular basis to get rid of all kinds of dirt and dead skin cells.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.