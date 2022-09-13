Chewing carrots is beneficial for more saliva production and that also helps to increase the natural antibacterial processes. Carrots can also help to reduce or remove your tonsil stones. This vegetable is available in every household and is good for treating tonsil stones.

Medically known as tonsillitis, these tiny stones are not serious but they can cause irritation in your throat and even lead to bad breath. The tonsils are masses of lymph tissue in the back of the throat. A lot of experts believe that your tonsils have a major role in your immune system and act as a net that traps bacteria and viruses to enter from your throat. Tonsil stones happen because of food particles, bacteria, and mucus that get trapped in small pockets on your tonsils. These get trapped due to improper oral hygiene or the structure of one’s tonsils. When this trapped material builds up, it may lead to swelling and soreness.

Many people get tonsil stones removed when they become painful. Small tonsil stones may not be noticeable and even when they are large, some of them can only be diagnosed after tests like X-rays or CT scans.

Here are some of the home remedies to deal with tonsil stones:

Salt water gargle: Gargling with warm salt water may help to deal with tonsil stones. A person can do this by adding half a teaspoon of salt to a cup of warm water. You may gargle with the liquid for several seconds and repeat if necessary.

Garlic: Studies have shown that garlic has anti-fungal, antibacterial, and antiviral properties. It helps to combat bacterial growth and infection.

Yoghurt: The probiotics present in yoghurt are good to combat the bacteria that causes tonsil stones. You may increase the intake of this dairy product by making it a part of your diet in many ways like fruit yoghurt or raita. It is beneficial and helps to treat all your throat problems. However, you should not consume cold curd and let it go down to room temperature.

Carrots: Chewing carrots is beneficial for more saliva production and that also helps to increase the natural antibacterial processes. Carrots can also help to reduce or remove your tonsil stones. This vegetable is available in every household and is good for treating tonsil stones. Carrots are very healthy and provide multiple benefits to your body. This is among the best natural remedies for tonsillitis.

Oil Pulling: Oil pulling is an Ayurvedic remedy in which patients use a tablespoon of oil (like coconut, olive, or sesame) around the mouth for 10 minutes as it will help to improve oral hygiene. You should brush your teeth after this.

