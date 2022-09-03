Our advice to get rid of the sun tan permanently is natural home remedies that do not have an impact on our pocket and are effective too. Here are some of the common home remedies for removing sun tan.

Tanning is one of the most common beauty problems that we all face. Direct exposure to the sun for a prolonged period of time makes our skin look dull and tanned. The outer layer of skin has cells which contain melanin. Melanin is a pigment that protects the skin from the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays. Tanning happens because of the overproduction of melanin, which is a result of UV exposure. A wide range of products are available in the market to cater to this problem. Applying sunscreens with Sun Protection Factor (SPF) on the skin might sound like a solution but in the long run, they can have a negative effect on our skin. Our advice to get rid of the sun tan permanently is natural home remedies that do not have an impact on our pocket and are effective too. Some of the common home remedies for removing sun tan include:

1. Saffron

Saffron helps to protect us from exposure to ultraviolet rays that cause damage to the skin. Saffron is believed to be a natural sunscreen because of its skin lightening and tan lightening properties. Saffron can be used with milk to lighten our skin colour. You may also add it to a homemade face mask.

2. Lemon juice and honey

Lemon juice has a bleaching effect that helps to remove tanning quickly. Add some honey to fresh lemon juice and apply on your skin. Keep for 30 minutes and then wash off.

You may also add some sugar to the mix and scrub your skin gently to remove dead cells from the surface.

3. Use turmeric and Bengal gram flour pack

If you want to remove tan and dead skin in a short period, then you should make a pack of turmeric and Bengal gram flour skin pack. The pack works like magic on tanned skin and is among the best home remedies for it. Bengal gram flour helps to remove the dead skin cells.

4. Green Tea

Green tea is known for its protective benefits against skin damage. Green tea can also be used to make a facemask and can be directly applied for good results.

5. Lentils, turmeric and milk

Soak lentils (masoor dal) in raw milk for a night. Grind the soaked lentils, add turmeric and apply it as a paste. Keep it till it dries. Then gently wash it off.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.