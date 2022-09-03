From saffron to green tea: Here are some kitchen items that can help get rid of tanned skin
Our advice to get rid of the sun tan permanently is natural home remedies that do not have an impact on our pocket and are effective too. Here are some of the common home remedies for removing sun tan.
Tanning is one of the most common beauty problems that we all face. Direct exposure to the sun for a prolonged period of time makes our skin look dull and tanned. The outer layer of skin has cells which contain melanin. Melanin is a pigment that protects the skin from the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays. Tanning happens because of the overproduction of melanin, which is a result of UV exposure. A wide range of products are available in the market to cater to this problem. Applying sunscreens with Sun Protection Factor (SPF) on the skin might sound like a solution but in the long run, they can have a negative effect on our skin. Our advice to get rid of the sun tan permanently is natural home remedies that do not have an impact on our pocket and are effective too. Some of the common home remedies for removing sun tan include:
1. Saffron
Saffron helps to protect us from exposure to ultraviolet rays that cause damage to the skin. Saffron is believed to be a natural sunscreen because of its skin lightening and tan lightening properties. Saffron can be used with milk to lighten our skin colour. You may also add it to a homemade face mask.
2. Lemon juice and honey
Lemon juice has a bleaching effect that helps to remove tanning quickly. Add some honey to fresh lemon juice and apply on your skin. Keep for 30 minutes and then wash off.
You may also add some sugar to the mix and scrub your skin gently to remove dead cells from the surface.
3. Use turmeric and Bengal gram flour pack
If you want to remove tan and dead skin in a short period, then you should make a pack of turmeric and Bengal gram flour skin pack. The pack works like magic on tanned skin and is among the best home remedies for it. Bengal gram flour helps to remove the dead skin cells.
4. Green Tea
Green tea is known for its protective benefits against skin damage. Green tea can also be used to make a facemask and can be directly applied for good results.
5. Lentils, turmeric and milk
Soak lentils (masoor dal) in raw milk for a night. Grind the soaked lentils, add turmeric and apply it as a paste. Keep it till it dries. Then gently wash it off.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
From honey to lemon: Home remedies to treat dry cough in your children
Cough may be painful and thus your child may not be able to sleep peacefully. It may also happen because of asthma, respiratory tract infection or sinusitis and may include symptoms like difficulty in breathing, swallowing, fever and wheezing
Home remedies for treatment of burns: Here's your complete guide
Burns can be extremely painful. While different kinds of burns require different kinds of treatment, the risk of infection can be limited by using things available at home. Natural burn remedies help in reducing the pain and inflammation caused by them.
From neem to curd: Here are some home remedies to treat dandruff
Hot water makes the scalp dry and flaky, which is why we are more prone to getting dandruff in the winter season. Although there is no way to completely get rid of it, there are a lot of remedies that can be used 'at home' to keep the dandruff under check.