Diabetes refers to a chronic disease that is extremely common among adults and children worldwide. Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to serious consequences, including heart disease, blindness, kidney disease, and other complications. For a diabetic, eating the wrong foods leads to high blood sugar levels. A number of foods that are rich in vitamin C, protein, antioxidants, and fibre help in managing blood sugar levels. However, there are some food items that should not be eaten by diabetics since they lead to a spike in their blood sugar levels. Let’s have a look at some foods and drinks that should be avoided by diabetics:

Flavoured Yogurt : Plain yoghurt is considered to be good for diabetics. However, that is not the case with fruit-flavoured varieties. Flavoured yoghurts are usually made from non-fat or low-fat milk, which is high in carbs and sugar.

Processed Meats : Processed meats like bacon, ham, salami or beef jerky have many harmful chemicals that are not found in fresh meat. These have also been linked to diseases like cancer and heart disease.

Canned Food : In order to increase the shelf life of canned foods, excess sodium and other preservatives are frequently added to the products, like a chemical called BPA or bisphenol-A. The component does not just increase the risk of heart-related complications but also has a negative impact on normal body functions in the long run.

Flavoured Coffee : Coffee is known for its different health benefits, including a reduced risk of diabetes. However, flavoured coffee drinks should be considered as a liquid dessert rather than a healthy beverage.

Honey and Maple Syrup: People with diabetes try to reduce their intake of white table sugar, including treats like cookies, candy, and pie. However, blood sugar spikes can also be caused by other forms of sugar. These include brown sugar and "natural" sugars such as agave nectar, honey and maple syrup.

