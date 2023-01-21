Winter and cold weather can increase the risk of respiratory illnesses like flu and common cold, which can lead to inflammation in the body. As a result, we should make every effort to stay warm and comfortable in the season. Food has a significant role to play here. A number of foods, especially those with added sugar, refined carbohydrates and alcohol, can lead to chronic diseases and inflammation.

However, avoiding the below mentioned foods will surely help you to reduce inflammation:

Sugar: We should limit the sugar intake in our diet. Though the amount of fructose present in fruits and vegetables is safe, consuming a huge amount of added sugar can be harmful for our health.

Alcohol: Excessive alcohol use is believed to cause systemic inflammation, which may lead to far-reaching effects, including damage to vital organs.

Fried items: Fried foods like bhajiyas, potato chips, samosas, kachoris are high in trans-fats and calories and hence, they contribute to inflammation in the body. Fried foods are not at all good for your cholesterol, weight and heart health.

Salads and Raw food: It is advisable to avoid salads and raw food after lunch hours in the winter season. This is because digestion is at its peak in the noon hours and consuming cold food items later will lead to an increase in acidity and bloating.

Sweets: There are so many festivals that we celebrate in the winter season, and celebrations mean an increase in consumption of sugary treats and delicious desserts. However, this may hamper the immunity in the harsh temperatures and increase inflammation.

Salt: An individual’s inflammatory reaction increases when they consume a huge amount of salt. This is especially true if they already suffer from hypertension or cardiac issues.

Processed foods: Processed foods refer to any market-sold packaged products which contain a lot of preservatives in it. Foods like cookies, chips, instant noodles, etc are some examples. These foods contain added sugars and artificial colours that are harmful. Eating a lot of processed foods can make us gain weight, which in turn can lead to inflammation.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.