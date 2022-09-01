Poha has low calorie count and is also easy to digest along with being a great probiotic

What we eat truly has a great impact on our body weight. And, losing those extra kilos is definitely not an easy task.

However, breakfast is an important element of our entire weight loss journey. One reason is that it helps to start the day on a healthy note, motivating us to keep up the momentum.

Wondering if this is difficult?

Well, not for us as Indians as we all know India as a nation offers varied, and delicious cuisines. The fact that some of these can easily be termed as healthy breakfast options makes our weight loss journey a lot more easier. Low in calories and high in fiber is a combination that could be tried as you plan your diet.

In the world of healthy eating, fat is generally considered to be unhealthy. It is a general belief that consuming fat not only leads to weight gain but also leads to a number of diseases. So minimising fat consumption is a must if you really want to lose weight.

Here are some of the breakfast options that you should surely consider as you pledge to lose weight:

Poha: Poha has low calorie count and is also easy to digest along with being a great probiotic. Poha helps to achieve a healthy gut, which ensures that there is no unnecessary weight gain.

Yogurt: Creamy, delicious and satisfying, yogurt is an excellent addition to a weight loss diet. In particular, Greek yogurt consists of a high chunk of protein in every serving, making it a good option for losing weight.

Kiwis: High in vitamin C, vitamin K and potassium, the nutrient profile of Kiwis is very good. They are high in fibre too. Kiwis are believed to contain a particular type of fiber called pectin, which is believed to enhance the feelings of fullness and thus aids in weight loss.

Dalia: Dalia is an Indian superfood that is high in fibre. You may make it sweet and salty, according to your choice. But when consuming it to lose weight, it’s best to cook Dalia with vegetables.

Banana: High in fibre and low in calories, bananas are a great alternative to sugary meals that are high in calories. Having it in the morning can help you curb your cravings.

