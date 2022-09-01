From neem to curd: Here are some home remedies to treat dandruff

Hot water makes the scalp dry and flaky, which is why we are more prone to getting dandruff in the winter season. Although there is no way to completely get rid of it, there are a lot of remedies that can be used 'at home' to keep the dandruff under check.

None of us likes those tiny flakes constantly falling on our clothes. Well, dandruff is something that irritates all of us. It is sometimes so embarrassing that it can certainly affect our confidence in public. Caused by the overgrowth of a fungus, Malassezia, dandruff is evident during winter as the scalp is not able to get enough moisture and becomes dry. Malassezia feeds on the sebum, an oily substance by the glands on the scalp. And when the fungus feeds on sebum, it breaks into fatty acid that causes dandruff. Hot water makes the scalp dry and flaky, which is why we are more prone to getting dandruff in the winter season.

Although there is no way to completely get rid of it, there are a lot of remedies that can be used ‘at home’ to keep dandruff under check. So, you don’t have to shy away from wearing those dark-coloured dresses.

Let’s have a look at some of these at home remedies:

Neem: The anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties of neem make it a solution for a number of problems, one of which is dandruff. Boil some neem leaves in a cup of water and then strain it. As this water cools down, rinse your hair with this water three times a week to see the difference.

Baking Soda: Baking soda is very easily available and is one of the most accessible home remedies for dandruff. It serves to be a mild exfoliant for the removal of dead skin cells on the scalp, thus reducing the itchiness.

Use Coconut Oil with lemon: Coconut oil is known to keep our hair nourished and when this is mixed with a little lemon juice, it becomes very effective against dandruff.

Curd: Following a home remedy to treat dandruff may seem to be a tough task. Applying curd may be messy but it is a very effective treatment against dandruff.

Tea Tree Oil: All anti-acne and anti-fungal medications contain tea tree oil due to its power to fight fungal and bacterial infections. Add 1 or 2 drops of tea tree oil to your shampoo and wash normally and you will see the change.

