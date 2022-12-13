Vitamin D deficiency is among the common medical conditions to happen and is especially true for the winter months when people do not get enough sunlight. This is because the ultraviolet sunlight absorbed through your skin leads to vitamin D production. To account for the lack of sunshine in months, vitamin D intake can only be stabilised by eating oily fish and antioxidant rich proteins. Vitamin D’s most important role is helping your body absorb calcium and phosphorus. These nutrients help in building strong bones. Here are some of the foods that you should add to your diet to boost your immune system and keep yourself healthy during winter:

Mushrooms: With a number of species of mushrooms to choose from, the most vitamin D-rich are white button/portobello/cremini/oyster, and porcini mushrooms. Rich in antioxidants and fibre, mushrooms are a must for winter diet.

Eat eggs and fish: Cod liver oil, eggs, and beef are great sources of vitamin D. However, just like humans, these fungi need to be exposed to the sun in order to produce vitamin D, so you should leave them by a window or other spot with natural light.

Soy milk: Since vitamin D is usually found in animal products, vegetarians and vegans may find it tough to get it. However, plant-based milk substitutes like soy milk are often fortified with vitamin D, along with other nutrients that are found in cow’s milk. The amount may vary depending on the brand.

Oranges: These are the most popular sources of vitamin C but oranges are also rich in vitamin D and calcium. Not only this, oranges promote the production of collagen that helps to provide radiant skin.

Tofu: Derived from soybeans, tofu is rich in vitamins and plant-based proteins. Aside from vitamin D, tofu is also high in iron, calcium, and magnesium content, thus giving you all the more reason to replace paneer with tofu.

