Each one of us has a medicine cabinet at home, it must have all the medicines that we take on a daily basis. In addition, it should be a collection of green tea that should be there as nothing warms you up like a warm cup of tea on a chilly winter evening. Such drinks help to keep the body warm in winter. It is especially required to have tea during the colder months. Tea makes an indispensable component of our diet, whether it is green tea, masala tea, lemongrass tea, or any other herbal tea. Here is why you should drink herbal tea in winter:

Helps to lower anxiety: Studies suggest that chamomile can help lower anxiety. As per a study, chamomile reduces anxiety levels in patients with generalised anxiety disorder. To get a soothing effect, you may inhale chamomile essential oil or make dry chamomile tea.

Boosts energy levels: Spiced tea may act as a natural energy booster with little or no bad side effects because it is rich in nutrients and minerals. Energy drinks typically contain huge amounts of caffeine, which can be really harmful to one’s health.

Reduces headache and increases concentration: Mint tea is very good for bloating and headaches. Researchers have found that it even helps you to increase concentration and remember things aptly.

Prevents cancer: Having green tea reduces the chances of cancer. Studies suggest that women who drink at least three cups of green tea in a week have a 17 percent lesser risk of getting digestive cancer.

Reduces risk of cardiovascular disease: Some research suggests that the antioxidants in green tea help lower blood pressure and LDL cholesterol levels. This reduces your risk of getting cardiovascular diseases.

Reduces inflammation: Green tea leaves are a very good source of epigallocatechin 3-gallate (EGCG), which is known for its anti-inflammatory effects. When applied topically, green tea extract helps to reduce inflammation in your skin.

