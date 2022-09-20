From improving cognitive functions to weight loss: Five health benefits of eating walnuts regularly

There are several nutritional benefits of consuming nuts and seeds. Starting from followers of keto to vegan diets, all kinds of people can consume it. Some of the commonly consumed nuts include almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, walnuts, and peanuts among others. They are a source of several nutrients including protein, fat, vitamin E, fibre, carbohydrates, and manganese.

Out of these, walnuts continue to remain one of the popular choices for several years among people. Originating in Persia and spread across Asia and Europe, walnuts are today grown in several countries and exported and imported across the world. While they are mild and earthy in taste, they can sometimes also have a slightly bitter flavour.

To gain a good amount of calories and its nutritional benefits, read on the following details about the health benefits of walnuts.

Nutritional value of walnuts

Notably, a serving of seven walnuts can have around 185 calories, 2.5 grams of monounsaturated fat, 1.7 gram of saturated fat, and 4.3 grams of protein. It also includes carbohydrates, fibre, and sugar in certain amounts. While walnuts have good kinds of polyunsaturated fats, they also have a high amount of omega-3 fatty acids.

Listed are the five health benefits of walnuts:

Rich in polyphenols, vitamin e, Omega-3, and Omega-6 fatty acids, consuming walnuts is good for brain activities as they not only reduce oxidative stress and damage to the brain but also improve cognitive functions.

For those looking forward to controlling their appetite and keeping their weight under check, consuming walnuts can help as they are heavy and can keep one feeling full for a long time.

Also being rich in fibre, eating walnuts on a daily basis also improves one’s gut health and enhances digestive functions of a person.

Being rich in antioxidants, consuming walnuts can also help in reducing oxidative actress and cell damage and further play a role in preventing the development of cancer cells in the body.

Consuming walnuts can also help in controlling blood sugars and reduce the risks linked to type-2 diabetes among people. As walnuts may have direct effects on blood sugar control, by reducing body weight, walnuts can help to control type-2 diabetes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.