Catching allergies or the flu during the winter season is very common. Dealing with a stuffy and runny nose, coughing, and other symptoms can really be energy-consuming. Hence, it is necessary for you to take preventive measures to avoid them completely. It is to be noted that winter allergies are different from perennial allergies, which are triggered by allergens that are present throughout the year such as dust mites. The increased pollen count and higher temperatures often contribute to longer and more severe allergy seasons. This means many people who have not faced an issue before, are experiencing seasonal allergy symptoms for the very first time.

Here are some of the ways to help you deal with seasonal allergies:

Eat fruits and vegetables containing Vitamin C: Vitamin C acts like a natural antihistamine and reduces the amount of histamine our body produces in response to an allergen. It helps to reduce the milder symptoms of the flu like sneezing, watery eyes, congestion and runny nose.

Consume honey and garlic: Both honey and garlic are known for their immunity-boosting properties and the combination of these two can make it a super powerful remedy for people of all ages.

Increase your intake of turmeric: Indian cuisine uses turmeric frequently, which lowers inflammation. The simple addition of turmeric to your diet can help you to naturally manage seasonal allergies. Curcumin, an active component in turmeric, is effective in easing seasonal allergy symptoms.

Nasal rinse: A nasal rinse helps to clear the mucus from your nose and can ease the symptoms of allergy. Not only does it reduce nasal drip, but it can also help in washing out the bacteria or allergies you’ve inhaled.

Peppermint essential oil: Studies show that peppermint oil treatment is effective in reducing the symptoms of bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis. Essential oils may be diffused into the air but should be diluted in carrier oil if it is to be applied topically.

