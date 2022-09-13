We all may love to have scrumptious foods but the most delectable dishes are prepared using oil, which means that it may lead to bloating. Bloating may happen because of several things, including poor eating habits, carbonated beverages, or eating too fast, foods that are gassy or are rich in lactos

We all may love to have scrumptious foods but the most delectable dishes are prepared using oil, which means that it may lead to bloating. Bloating may happen because of several things, including poor eating habits, carbonated beverages, or eating too fast, foods that are gassy or are rich in lactose (onion, garlic, broccoli, cabbage, legumes etc. can have unpleasant consequences). Fortunately, many ingredients are believed to promote regularity, enhance gut health and prevent fluid retention, all of which can help to keep bloating at bay. One way to deal with constipation is by eating enough fibre-rich plant foods. These include whole grains, vegetables, and fruits.

However, since including too much fibre in the diet too quickly can lead to bloating, experts recommend eating it in moderate quantities. Eating foods that are rich in probiotic bacteria, like kimchi and kefir, can promote gut health. This helps to reduce and prevent bloating. Another way is to switch to some of the drinks that can provide the much-needed relief.

Here are some of them:

1. Green Tea: Unsweetened green tea helps you to deal with your thirst, boosts metabolism and may act like a prebiotic (these are non-digestible food fibers that facilitate the growth of good bacteria in your gut). You may drink it hot or cold.

2. Mint water: Mint water or pudina paani is a great drink for your stomach. All you require is take a saucepan and add some water. Boil the water and add some pudina leaves or mint leaves. Strain your drink and consume it. Chewing on mint leaves is among the best home remedies to deal with stomach related issues like indigestion, acidity, bloating, stomach cramps, vomiting and nausea.

3. Watermelon smoothie: A smoothie made from fresh watermelon may taste wonderful and refreshing. Due to its high water and potassium content, this fruit is a great remedy for gas related problems. Plus, it is even low in calories.

4. Coconut Water: It is a very good source of potassium that plays an important role in settling down the stomach. It is also beneficial in keeping the body hydrated, which contributes to stomach gas and bloating.

5. Drinking lemon water: Drinking water with a squeeze of lemon rather than fruit juice or beverages will help in reducing gas related problems.

