Winter preparations have already started and as you start dusting off our jackets that lay stacked in the storage places all through the summer, there are multiple things that need to be done to protect our body. One among them is increasing our immune system. Winter typically means spending more time indoors and a time when germs easily cause infections to our body. This can make us sick more frequently. Luckily, there are a number of ways to prevent illness and stay healthy all around the year. Here are some of the ways to prevent your sickness rather than sitting at home with a sick body:

Get good sleep: Make an appropriate sleep schedule, so that you don’t fall sick and impact your day to day routine. Getting six to eight hours of sleep is crucial for your health and productivity.

Eat nutritious food: Focus on a healthy and balanced diet, add all components of foods in your meals including nuts, seeds, vegetables, fruits, and sprouts. Eat clean and hygienic products. The nutrition content of these foods will help to increase your immunity.

Do regular exercise: Exercise is a good way to boost immunity because it aids your body to produce immunity-boosting hormones. When you do exercise, your body begins to sweat. This helps you to get rid of toxins that may be in your system. Additionally, exercise helps in improving your overall health, which makes it easy for your body to fight germs. Make sure that you get at least 30 minutes of exercise per day.

Avoid stress: Possibly one of the hardest things to do is to reduce your daily amount of stress. When your body is under stress for a long period of time, it enters survival mode. This suppresses your immune system, which makes it very hard to fight infection.

Get the flu shot and other vaccinations: Staying immune with vaccinations during the winter months is vital. New flu viruses and strains keep us at the risk of infections through the winter months. By getting yourself vaccinated, you are not only protecting yourself but other people as well who are prone to infections.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.