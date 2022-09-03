From ginger tea to pomegranates: Five home remedies to cure diarrhoea

Also known as diarrhoea, loose motion refers to the frequent passage of loose, and watery stools. During this, one feels the urgent need to have a bowel movement multiple times a day.

Also known as diarrhoea, loose motion refers to the frequent passage of loose, and watery stools. During this, one feels the urgent need to have a bowel movement multiple times a day. Loose motion is of two types, acute and chronic. Acute loose motion happens when the condition lasts for 1 to 2 days. You might experience it due to a viral or bacterial infection you got through something you consumed. Chronic loose motion refers to having this condition on most days for longer than 3 to 4 weeks. If your diarrhea persists for more than 1-2 days, then please consult a doctor.

In this article, we have listed some of the home remedies you can use to stop loose motion. Here is the list:

Pomegranates: Pomegranate is a very effective remedy to stop loose motion. You can either drink its juice for quick results or you can eat the fruit. Pomegranate leaves are also effective in treating diarrhea.

Lemon and salt: Lemon has both anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties. It doesn’t only soothe your stomach, but it also restores the body’s pH balance. You can mix lemon juice with salt in water and drink it.

Mint and lemon water: Lemon water mixed with mint will soothe your stomach. Mint contains anti-viral, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties. It also helps in improving the flow of your digestive juices and calms your stomach lining. This drink will provide relief from the pain, cramps and stomach discomfort.

To prepare the drink, crush some mint leaves to extract its juice. Then, add one teaspoon of mint juice and one teaspoon of lemon juice to a glass of water. The desired remedy will be ready.

Ginger tea: Ginger is beneficial in treating many ailments, and it is an effective home remedy for treating diarrhea as well. It helps in digestion, decreasing food stagnation, and strengthening your stomach.

To prepare the drink, boil a cup of water and put some minced ginger in it. Let it steep for 10 minutes after you have put off the flame. Your ginger tea will be ready.

Carom seed tea: Carom seed is an effective home remedy which helps in providing relief from an upset stomach. It helps in digestion, and getting rid of flatulence and bloating.

To prepare carom seed tea, add one teaspoon of carom seeds to boiling water. Let it steep for around 10 minutes after putting off the flame. Your remedy will be ready.

