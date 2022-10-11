Whether it is your busy schedule, work pressure or day-to-day tasks, it is very easy for each one of us to feel stressed. However, one should note that stress is not limited to just adults but even children go through it. In our fast-paced world, even young people need to take out time to slow down and self-reflect. Spending time with your loved ones is one way to beat the stresses of your daily life. Be it gardening, or even starting a book club, there are plenty of ways you can try out. Here are some of the activities that you can do together as a family to relieve stress:

1. Do colouring with your children: Colouring books for adults are available at all places, and for good reason. Coloring is a form of art therapy that helps to reduce stress and anxiety and achieve mindfulness. So, the next time your child asks for crayons, grab yours too!

2. Do gardening together: Gardening is a fun family activity and it can bring about other healthy habits like healthy eating if your family plans to grow their own fruits and vegetables. These steps towards a healthier lifestyle in both hobbies and diet can lead to lower stress and anxiety levels for families.

3. Play a word puzzle: When you are stressed, try giving yourself a challenging task like a word puzzle. This will help you to improve your vocabulary as well.

4. Read together: Research suggests that getting your child to enjoy reading may seem to be a difficult task but reading with them leads to greater enjoyment of the activity. The activity is a great way to combat stress. You can start a family book club and decide what books can be read together. Such plans can make a solitary activity like reading turn into a meaningful family discussion.

5. Organise a dance party: Arrange a dance party. This will be a great opportunity to turn on your favourite tunes and dance the stress away! You can up a notch and play Freeze Dance by pausing the music and “freezing” when the other people least expect it.

