Want to have some fun while celebrating New Year’s Eve at home? Even if you want to spend New Year’s Eve in the comfort of your own place, there are a number of ways to do that. Don’t forget to keep the guest list small so as to maintain social distance indoors. If there is a space in your backyard, make use of that as that will add on to the aesthetic of your party. Give yourself and your friends an unforgettable night of celebration. Create fantastic first memories by leaving an unforgettable impression on your guests by throwing the perfect new year party. Here are 6 tips to help you with that:

Decide on the theme

Decide the theme of your new year party. This would help you arrange the music and decor accordingly. The cuisine and the costumes of the guests should be in accordance with the theme of your party.

Decorate your serving dishes

You can decorate the dishes using ribbons and other festive materials. This will add to the vibe of your party and bring a smile to the face of your guests.

Plan a screening

Make a video of your sweet memories with the guests of the party. It will be a good trip down memory lane and will help everyone rewind. There are a number of apps available on the internet that will help you create videos easily.

Plan a game night

You should plan a game night with your friends and family. This can include a mimicry competition, writing notes about one another or the all-time favourite truth and dare. A combination of all this will turn out to be fun.

Use new year’s eve noisemakers

Send off 2022 with a bang literally. Have noisemakers on hand to celebrate the night. You can use pots & pans, holiday crackers or confetti poppers to welcome the year.

Time your party properly

The party should ideally start at 9 PM so the guests are not tired by 12. This will give them ample time to have dinner and enjoy the games and will even keep them fresh till 12.

