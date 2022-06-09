From Fagu to Mahasu Peak: Top tourist destinations to visit in Himachal's Kufri

There are many tourist destinations in Himachal, but Kufri, a small hamlet in Shimla district, is loved by tourists all around the year

If you want to beat the heat this summer by holidaying in some cool place, then Himachal Pradesh is the right place to be! Himachal is a picture-perfect state that never fails to impress visitors with its scenic hill stations, snow-covered mountains, lush valleys, diverse flora and fauna, quaint villages and abundant trekking trails.

There are many tourist destinations in Himachal, but Kufri, a small hamlet in Shimla district, is loved by tourists all around the year. It is located 20 km from Shimla and serves as the starting point for treks to Fagu, Manali, Rewalsar, and many more places. Be it adventure enthusiasts or backpackers; thousands throng this hill town every year as they find it to be one of the most sought-after tourist destinations.

Below is a list of top sightseeing places in this picturesque hill town:

Mahasu Peak: This peak is one of the most popular attractions in Kufri. It is said to be the highest point of the town and is situated at the heart of the hill station. From this highest point, tourists can enjoy a clear view of the Badrinath and Kedarnath ranges. To reach the peak, many tourists ride on hired mules or horses.

Indira Tourist Park: This is another popular tourist spot in Kufri that is located at a distance of 19 km from Shimla. It is a stunning destination for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts that is open from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm on all days. One can also enjoy yak and horse rides here. Inside the park, there is an ice-cream parlour, a beer bar and a video-game parlour as well.

Fagu: In the list of amazing places to visit in Kufri, Fagu stands near the top. It is located around 45 minutes from Shimla and offers a perfect mix of scenic vistas and peaceful surroundings. It is an ideal place for nature lovers and botanists because of its apple orchards as well as its lush green pine and cedar trees that offer a stunning backdrop.

Jakhu Temple: This temple is one of the most peaceful places to visit in Kufri. Devotees in large numbers come to visit a massive statue of Lord Hanuman, which is believed to be one of the tallest in the state. The Jakhu temple opens in two slots; the first is from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm and the second is from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Kufri Fun World: Those who are looking to have some fun with friends and siblings should keep this on their must-visit list. This place is filled with enthralling adventure rides and activities. It also boasts of the highest go-karting track in the world. This amusement park offers entertainment options for all age groups including snow skiing, go-karting and more.

Himalayan National Park: This national park is spread over an area of 90 hectares and is home to more than 600 species of birds and animals. The great Himalayan National Park is one of the most loved tourist attractions in Kufri. Animals like the snow leopard, musk deer, goral, brown bear and common leopard can be spotted here.

Which one of these places will you visit first?

