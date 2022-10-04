Migraine is a condition that affects people from every age group. While a cure for migraine has not been found, the avalanche of an excruciating headache can happen when you least expect it. You may want to destroy all sources of light and sound that make the headache a thousand times worse. All you want is a dark, quiet room where you can lie down to get some relief. Migraines can be debilitating, but there are a number of ways that can reduce the pain and even eliminate it. These include simple management and prevention strategies that can help you deal with the pain effectively. Here are some tips that you can keep in mind:

1. Take rest in a quiet and dark place: Sensitivity to light and sound is among the most common migraine symptoms. Stay away from these things if possible. This can help you get relief from pain. Lie down and try taking slow, deep breaths from your diaphragm. Let your stomach rise with every inhalation and fall with exhalation. This can help you to relax.

2. Use hot or cold packs: Hot or cold packs or a hot bath or shower can help to relax or numb your muscles. A cold pack applied to the forehead and temples is a very common remedy for migraine relief. Heat, applied all over or on the neck or back of your head, is very popular among people with tension headaches. Wearable heating and cooling packs are easily available.

3. Essential Oils: Essential oils are very commonly used as natural remedies. Lavender is an essential oil often used as a remedy for stress, anxiety, and headaches. Study also suggests that lavender oil inhalation helps to reduce the severity of migraine headaches in some people.

4. Sleep well: Disrupted sleep is an extremely common cause of headache and migraine. Experts recommend that you should set times to go to bed and then get up, and then stick to those times. If you don’t feel rested after a night’s sleep or experience excessive daytime sleepiness, speak to your healthcare provider about having a sleep study to rule out the possibility of sleep disorders.

5. Try caffeine: A cup of coffee can help stop a migraine. Many over-the-counter pain relievers contain caffeine as it can enhance the effects of medication. Make sure you don’t drink caffeine in excess. Drinking more than one cup of coffee can lead to withdrawal headaches later.

