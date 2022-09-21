Anger is a common emotion among children and adolescents that is often resultant of external or internal factors. It is of great significance that the link between the expression of anger by children and adolescents, their health, and their interpersonal interactions is observed and, if the need arises, addressed with patience.

Here are some of the causes of anger in children:

Oppression: There are multiple reasons why your child could get more angry than other kids. Amongst them is your controlling behaviour. This can cause conflicts with authority figures that may cause stress and anger.

Constant comparison: A constant comparison with a sibling or classmate can also become the cause of anger. Avoid making such comparisons as it frustrates the child and affects them psychologically.

Puberty: Your child’s emotions may become even stronger and more intense during puberty since testosterone and estrogen are released at this time and lead to a variety of difficult-to-control emotions. Frequent and erratic mood swings are common in such cases.

Disappointment: Teenagers may get disappointed very soon as they want to be at their best. This may come from not being able to win a competition or even not being invited to a particular party.

Disruption of family life: Marital problems between parents, domestic violence or even a death in the family can trigger anger response in children and adolescents.

Aggression: For teenagers with anger problems, lashing out often becomes their first line of defense. When children fail to solve problems, or ask for help, they often use aggression as a defence mechanism.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.