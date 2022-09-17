There are some natural elements that can maintain cholesterol level and lower the risk of heart disease, causing no side effects at all

The main factor responsible for high cholesterol levels is a person’s lifestyle choices. However, high cholesterol levels can also be influenced by genetics, pre-existing medical conditions, and medicines. Having high cholesterol can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke even though there are no symptoms associated with it.

To assist in reducing a person’s cholesterol levels, doctors may recommend statins or other medications. According to studies, those with high levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol benefit from statins as it lowers the risk of heart attack and stroke. These drugs could have negative side effects though.

There are some natural food items that can maintain your cholesterol level and lower the risk of heart diseases, without causing any side effects. They are:

Coriander Seed:

Drinking coriander seed infused water regularly in the morning will lower bad cholesterol and raise levels of good cholesterol in your body. You should boil water and coriander seeds and then let it cool throughout the night. In the morning, sip the Filtered water .

Turmeric:

Your arteries’ plaque buildup can be decreased with the aid of turmeric. It also has antibacterial properties. Regularly including turmeric in your curries, vegetable dishes, and subzi will help lower cholesterol. For optimum results, you can also have a glass of turmeric milk before bed.

Green Tea:

A few cups of green tea every day can aid in lowering high cholesterol levels. Green tea contains antioxidants that help you feel healthy and active while lowering your body’s level of harmful cholesterol.

Soluble Fibres:

Soluble fibres are abundant in foods like oats, rice bran, citrus fruits, apples, strawberries, peas, whole grains, and seeds. They aid in reducing bad cholesterol and lower its absorption into your bloodstream.

Flaxseeds:

Flaxseeds can be consumed whole or crushed up and taken as a powder with milk. Flaxseeds lessen the inflammation in your arteries and stop cholesterol levels from building up. The best way to lessen the effects of bad cholesterol in your body is to consume 30 grams of flaxseeds each day.

