If you have not been successful in reducing acidity, we are here with a solution. Have a look at few home remedies for acidity here

All of us have experienced acidity. Having extra spicy food can cause a burning sensation in our chests.

Characterised by severe pain in the stomach, bloating, burning, flatulence hiccupping and acid reflux, the problem of acidity occurs when the gastric glands in our stomach secrete acid.

Irregular eating habits, regular smoking, or consumption of alcohol are among the major causes of acidity. Antacids are a common measure that we all take to relieve ourselves from the discomfort. It can worsen to an extent that it makes you feel miserable.

In order to get rid of acidity, we often try different remedies. However, if you have not been successful in doing so, we are here with a solution.

Let us have a look at few home remedies for acidity that can definitely help you to get rid of the problem:

Cold Milk: Everyone knows that milk contains calcium in large quantities, which makes it suitable for taking care of your bones. But did you know that calcium also helps reduce acidity? It helps to maintain the pH balance and aids proper digestion. Almonds: Almonds contain different nutrients and fibre, both of which helps to reduce the risk of heartburn. Almonds also contribute to acid absorption. Cinnamon: This works as a natural antacid for stomach acidity and helps to improve digestion and absorption. In order to heal infections in the gastrointestinal tract, drinking cinnamon tea is advisable. Bananas: Bananas are very beneficial for gut and stomach health since they are high in fibre content. They help to enhance the digestion process. Bananas are high in potassium which increases the production of mucus in the stomach and prevents the excess acid formation. It also helps to fight the harmful effects of excessive acid production. Jaggery: Jaggery has both potassium and magnesium. Potassium is needed by our bodies for maintaining the right pH balance, which in turn stimulates the production of mucus in the stomach lining. This helps to prevent an acid overload.

Which of these home remedies have you tried? Let us know in the comments.

