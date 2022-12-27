From cold coffee maggi to masala dosa ice cream roll: Bizarre food combinations that went viral this year

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic struck back in 2020, people started donning their aprons and tried preparing different dishes. Amid all this, people also came up with some unthinkable food experiments, mixing up ingredients we could not even imagine. Speaking of which, many social media users also ended up creating some bizarre items through their experiments that made others feel sick, disgusted, and want to run away. Two years since then, it seems like the internet is not yet done with its experimentation as weird food combinations continue to come up on the internet.

The year 2022 also witnessed many such bizarre videos. Let’s take a look at a few of the weirdest food trends that went viral on the internet.

Bizarre food combinations from 2022

Weird tea combos: A hot cup of tea is definitely a favourite among Indians. However, how would you feel if we told you about fruit tea? Yes, many such weird combinations came up this year where people grabbed attention for adding different kinds of fruits to the drink. A tea seller in Surat went viral for using fruits for making tea. From bananas to apples and chikoo, the vendor can make it all.

Apart from this, another video grabbed headlines wherein a tea seller from Bangladesh was seen selling ‘dragon fruit chai’ to customers.

Maggi combos: How can we forget the weirdest combinations people make with our beloved Maggi? From adding chocolate to carbonated drinks and also making Maggi pastry, the internet is already fed up with these dishes. A video recently did the rounds of the internet where a person was seen preparing Maggi with cold coffee.

Check out:

Dealing mid week crisis with Maggi Pani Puri…Hope it helps you all too🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/qrWJ7IsQkM — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) February 23, 2022



Ice cream: A staple sweet frozen snack that we usually consume as a dessert, ice cream is a favourite of all. However, it also fell prey to some of the worst culinary experiments. From adding ice cream as filling inside momos to using them as a stuffing for masala dosas, people have crossed all limits for the sake of going viral. Well, this is not it. We also came across garlic-flavoured ice cream. The dish was prepared with water and a stick, with the use of garlic chunks inside a cup.

With all the bizarre combinations going viral in 2022, we can just hope that these things take a backseat in 2023.

