From coconut oil to warm baths: Here are few home remedies for piles
Piles, also known as haemorrhoids are swollen veins that develop in the anus and lower rectum, quite similar to varicose veins. It is a condition in which the veins around the anus or lower rectum become swollen. The condition occurs because of the increased pressure of internal or external veins that are near the anal canal. Piles are external as well as internal.
You may face a problem with defecating stool which results in pain and bleeding. A person who experiences symptoms like a burning pain in the anal region while passing stools must consult a doctor in order get the right treatment.
Along with the medicines or surgery, you’ll be asked to be careful about your diet. Initial measures include increasing fibre intake, drinking enough fluids and more. There are some ways you can get relief from the pain as well.
Here are some of the home remedies that can help heal your haemorrhoids:
- Coconut oil: Coconut oil is known for its strong anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation and swelling. Its analgesic (pain-relieving) properties can help to reduce the discomfort caused by the haemorrhoids. Coconut oil’s antibacterial properties allow symptoms of haemorrhoids to be reduced.
- Aloe Vera: Aloe vera gel has been used since long for the treatment of haemorrhoids because of its indispensable medicinal and therapeutic properties. The anti-inflammatory properties of aloe vera gel help to reduce swelling and irritation. For healing, external haemorrhoids apply the gel topically and allow it to stay for 10-15 minutes. Aloe Vera juice can be drunk for internal piles.
- Take warm baths: Soak in a bathtub filled with a few inches of warm water for around 15 minutes at a time. You may do this two or three times a day and after every bowel movement.
- Cold Compress: Apply ice packs to the anal area to relieve swelling for a minimum of 15 minutes at a time. For painful haemorrhoids, cold compresses are extremely effective means to tackle the pain.
- Castor Oil: Castor oil is known for its powerful healing properties. This oil has an amazing potential to reduce the swelling and provide relief from the pain. You may take 3ml of castor oil in milk every night or simply apply it on the affected region to get relief.
