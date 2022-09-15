Toothaches can often put you in a spot of bother. There are a number of reasons for tooth pain including tooth decay, food irritants in the gums, repeated chewing motions, tooth removal, or an abscessed or fractured tooth

If you’ve ever experienced a toothache, finding relief may be your sole priority. A toothache can be more than just an annoying discomfort, depending on its intensity. It may prevent you from sleeping at night or ruin your entire day.

Tooth decay, food irritants in the gums, fractured teeth, repeated chewing motions, tooth removal, or an abscessed tooth can be a few of the causes of toothaches. Despite the fact that all of these possibilities are conceivable, irritation of the nerve in the tooth’s root is the major cause of toothaches.

Here we have come up with some home-based remedies that can be beneficial in preventing toothache. However, if you have a severe toothache, you should seek immediate medical attention.

Clove:

You can use this spice to relieve your toothache in a number of different ways. Clove has antibacterial properties and can help with inflammation and pain management. You can either apply clove oil directly to your tooth or put a drop on a cotton ball and apply it to the sore spot. As an alternative, you can make a mouthwash by adding a drop of clove oil to a glass of water.

Ice:

Ice can be used to soothe a painful tooth by placing it on the spot where the pain is. You can experiment with several iterations of this strategy. Apply some ice to the affected region after wrapping it in a towel. Each time, leave the compress on for 15 minutes. Additionally, you might try repeatedly putting iced water in your mouth.

Garlic:

Garlic not only fights bacteria but also eases discomfort. Crushed garlic can be made into a paste that you can use to brush your teeth with. You can also put a cotton ball soaked in garlic oil on your tooth or chew on a piece of raw garlic.

Guava leaf:

The anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial characteristics of guava leaves can bring relief from tooth pain. You can chew on the leaves or use them to prepare a tea that you can then let cool and use as a rinse.

Tea Bags:

You can apply a tea bag to your tooth, either cold or heated. When applying a used tea bag, ensure it has cooled so that it is warm rather than hot. Try putting a discarded tea bag in the freezer for a few minutes before applying it to your tooth if you prefer the chilly option. As peppermint tea has antibacterial characteristics, it may be particularly beneficial for toothaches.

