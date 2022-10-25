The appearance of ants in our houses can be really frustrating. It’s not only a nuisance to have ants running around, but a colony of ants can cause a lot of damage as well. It is pretty unhygienic to have ants in your premises. Some of the ants have the ability to bite humans while others may damage the building materials. There’s no comparison to walking into your kitchen first thing in the morning, to make your morning cup of coffee only to find that your home has been invaded. Wondering what you can do about it? Well here are some of the remedies that can help you get rid of ants:

Lemon Juice: Lemon juice appears to destroy the scent trails that ants follow. Mix up a solution of 1 part lemon juice to 3 parts water to make an all-purpose spray. Spray this lemon solution wherever you see ants at your place.

Cinnamon: Cinnamon is the best spice for getting rid of ants in your kitchen. Natural and non-toxic, it not only helps you to get rid of ants but also acts as an anti-repellent.

Pepper: Ants hate pepper. Sprinkle pepper in areas from where ants enter your place. This will help you do away with ants. You can also make a solution of pepper and water and spray it near your entrance. Pepper may not kill the ants but will definitely deter them from entering your house. You should clean the area beforehand where you want to put the pepper spray.

Flour: Stop ants on their ways of entering your place. Place all-purpose flour liberally at your door thresholds, on window sills and across other entry points. This will help you disrupt their pheromone trail.

Sugar: This is actually a trick to get rid of them! Make a sugar trail from your house to the outdoor compost pile. Ants can feast this way and will be away from your house as well.

White Vinegar: Ants cannot bear the smell of white vinegar. Make a solution of equal amounts of white vinegar and water. Add a few drops of essential oil to the solution and shake well. Store the solution and sprinkle it at the spots from where the ants enter.

