India has a number of holiday destinations and of course winter means you are planning to end the year with a happening vacation.

Packing for our trip is one of the most essential aspects. What to pack and what not to pack is an important question that crops up in our mind. It is important to take everything that you might need or that will make you comfortable during your journey.

Many websites share a detailed list of items which you should carry while traveling to a hill station. However, it is important to recognise that even after packing everything that comes to mind, there are still many things that we could overlook. Here are some of the things that you must take a note of as you plan your next trip to a hill station:

Skincare essentials: When you’re at a hill station, it could either be very cold or blazing hot during the day, with light drizzles. So, you need to be prepared for everything. Carry moisturiser to deal with dry skin. Woollens: Woollens are an integral part of your trip. Avoid going overweight with your luggage and make sure that you choose just enough woollen clothing for your trip to the hills. Two warm jackets or coats are enough for a vacation that’s less than a week. Good shoes: No matter how much you concentrate on packing woollens, wrong shoes can spoil everything. Carry a good pair of shoes as these are important for hill climbing and other activities. Along with that, carry an extra pair of indoor-outdoor slip-proof slippers that can be worn inside the premises of your hotel. Cash: Carry enough cash with you, as travelling to a hill station also means that you will be going away from the city. It’s always better to carry enough cash so that you don’t face any financial glitches. Chocolates: Chocolates not only help you to deal with your sugar cravings, they also provide energy and are the best source to help you warm up. Mountain climbing requires us to be charged up. Eating chocolate will make you energised and warm.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.