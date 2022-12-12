We often find ourselves wishing for a better relationship with some people in our lives or become nostalgic about friends we are no longer in contact with. The holiday season brings with it an extra dose of nostalgia that makes us yearn for old ties. Relationships are like plants as they can easily wither away if they are not nurtured. The quality of your relationships with others impact different areas of your life, from job performance to overall well being. Every kind of relationship needs to be handled sensitively. Be it romance, friendship or even a professional relationship, all of them need to be nurtured for a healthy social life. Here are some ways to build healthy relationships:

Be available: Building close relationships requires time. Even if you have a demanding job or a conflicting schedule with your loved ones, it is necessary to set aside time for relationships and connect with others.

Respect others: Learn to respect other people. This includes accepting their differences and making peace with their flaws. With respect and a solid foundation, any challenge can be faced.

Be kind to yourself: Don’t expect any relationship to be perfect from the moment you enter it. Set reasonable expectations. Make efforts to keep your bond alive and give yourself credit for doing so.

Build trust: Be honest and open in your relationships. In the case of a group, start to build trust with all members and look for ways to have fun together.

Take responsibility for your feelings: In case of a conflict, do not start a blame game. Push your hurt ego aside and take responsibility for your feelings and mistakes. Talk things out to resolve any issue peacefully.

Appreciate others: Appreciate the other person for doing something wonderful. Often we don’t give positive feedback. Make it a point to motivate others in their endeavors.



