Rich in antioxidants and many essential nutrients, green tea is definitely a healthier alternative to regular tea. As far as the macronutrients of green tea are concerned, there is no nutritional value. The drink’s primary health benefits lie in the bioactive compounds it has. The tea used, its temperature and the steeping time all have a significant impact on the levels of these compounds. Warm temperatures are best to retain antioxidant compounds, so allow the boiled water to slightly cool down before pouring over the tea leaves, and steep them for two-three minutes.

Here are some benefits of green tea:

Improves brain function: Green tea does more than just keep you alert, it helps in boosting brain function. The caffeine in green tea is known to be a stimulant. Furthermore, caffeine content in tea is much less than coffee, which prevents its harmful effects.

Helps in burning fat: Research suggests that green tea helps to boost metabolic rate and also facilitates fat burning. This is because of the natural thermogenic properties provided by caffeine, and due to plant compounds like catechins.

Lowers the risk of cancer: Cancer leads to the uncontrolled growth of cells and is one of the major causes of death worldwide. Oxidative damage can cause chronic inflammation, which can further lead to chronic diseases like cancer. Antioxidants like green tea can help to protect you against oxidative damage.

Improves eye health: Research shows that consistent consumption of green tea helps to treat eye ailments effectively. Catechins help in protecting the eye from oxidative damage and even prevent loss of vision.

May prevent diabetes: The cases of diabetes are increasing in recent decades. Type 2 diabetes leads to elevated blood sugar levels, which may be because of insulin resistance or an inability to produce insulin. Research suggests that green tea may improve insulin sensitivity and thus reduce blood sugar levels.

