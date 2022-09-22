When it comes to your heart, what we eat really matters. There are many things you can do to keep your heart healthy. Although, we all know that eating certain kinds of foods can increase the risk of heart disease. Irrespective of our age, a balanced and healthy diet supplemented with physical exercise is surely a fool-proof way to manage and monitor your heart’s health.

Heart Patients should make sure that the products they consume should not contain saturated or trans-fat. Eating fresh food is better for anyone who wants to maintain a healthy lifestyle. You may also go for an annual checkup, quit smoking, exercise daily, or take steps to reduce your stress levels. All of these things can have a positive impact on your heart health. But, one of the simplest lifestyle changes is what you eat. Eating healthy is very important.

Here are some of the things that you should eat for a healthy heart:

1. Black Beans: Mild and tender black beans are rich in heart-healthy nutrients. Folate, antioxidants, and magnesium can help in lowering your blood pressure. Fiber helps to control both your cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Add beans to soups and salads.

2. Asparagus: Asparagus is considered to be a natural source of folate, which helps in preventing the buildup of an amino acid called homocysteine from in the body. High homocysteine levels have been linked with an increased risk of heart-related conditions, like coronary artery disease and stroke.

3. Vegetables and Fruits: Vegetables and fruits are believed to be good sources of vitamins and minerals. These are low in calories and are rich in dietary fiber. Some studies have also found a link between increase in intake of leafy green vegetables and a reduced risk of heart disease.

4. Berries: Berries are considered to be full of antioxidant polyphenols, which help to reduce the risk of heart disease. Berries are believed to be a great source of fiber, calcium, folate, iron, vitamin A, and vitamin C, and they are low in fat content.

5. Olive Oil: This is a healthy fat oil made from smashed olives. It consists of heart-healthy antioxidants. Olive oil helps to protect your blood vessels. When olive oil replaces the saturated fat (like butter), it helps in reducing cholesterol levels. You may try it on salads and cooked veggies, along with bread.

